Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Grows Position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 574,637 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,140 shares during the quarter. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $14,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAVE. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 36.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,909,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,913,000 after buying an additional 1,848,260 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 31.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,050,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,561,000 after buying an additional 730,794 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 56.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,792,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,905,000 after buying an additional 1,007,732 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 37.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,877,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,333,000 after buying an additional 513,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1,968,742.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,653,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,585,000 after buying an additional 1,653,744 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PAVE stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.95. The stock had a trading volume of 993,791 shares. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $17.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.65.

