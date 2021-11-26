Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Grows Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,514 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $4,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 761.5% during the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its stake in salesforce.com by 35.8% in the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 163 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

CRM stock traded down $2.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $286.47. 173,341 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,049,492. The stock has a market cap of $280.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $201.51 and a 1 year high of $311.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $288.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $259.46.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total value of $1,092,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 87,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,141,942. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.86, for a total value of $5,317,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 717,826 shares of company stock worth $200,573,146. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.59.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Recommended Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.