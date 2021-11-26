Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Grows Stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) by 22.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 200,645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,610 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $9,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 8.2% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the second quarter worth $29,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 37,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 14.0% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF stock traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,760. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.89. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $37.55 and a 12 month high of $52.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.131 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd.

