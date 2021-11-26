Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 631,656 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,161 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $31,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter.

SPLG traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.14. The stock had a trading volume of 74,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,387,918. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.49. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $42.22 and a 52 week high of $55.69.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

