Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $10.76 Million Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,609 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,220 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $10,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 126.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 945,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,630,000 after acquiring an additional 528,154 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 15,236.6% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 273,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 271,517 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 33.8% during the second quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,034,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,828,000 after acquiring an additional 261,034 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 97.4% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 379,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,613,000 after acquiring an additional 187,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Genesee Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2,160.0% during the third quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 149,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,543,000 after acquiring an additional 143,034 shares during the last quarter.

SCHB traded down $2.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $110.56. 4,424 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 509,430. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.25 and its 200 day moving average is $106.42. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $86.80 and a 12 month high of $113.98.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

