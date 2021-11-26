Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $16.87 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 263,516 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,430 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. owned 0.13% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $16,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPYG. FMR LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 350.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 39,517 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 103.1% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 37,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after buying an additional 18,826 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.9% during the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 109,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,199,000 after buying an additional 12,550 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 17.1% during the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 51,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,263,000 after buying an additional 7,577 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYG traded down $1.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.01. 79,411 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,982,141. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.12 and its 200-day moving average is $64.89. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $52.60 and a 1-year high of $73.53.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

