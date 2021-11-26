Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $23 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FCTR)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FCTR) by 691.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 676,196 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 590,809 shares during the quarter. First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF makes up about 1.6% of Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. owned approximately 4.38% of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF worth $22,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FCTR. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,555,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,053,000 after acquiring an additional 95,210 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,189,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,346,000 after purchasing an additional 48,430 shares during the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 356,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,393,000 after purchasing an additional 22,320 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF during the second quarter valued at $11,614,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 368.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 327,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,385,000 after purchasing an additional 257,686 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FCTR traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.50. The stock had a trading volume of 151 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,003. First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF has a 1 year low of $28.03 and a 1 year high of $36.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.46 and its 200 day moving average is $35.12.

