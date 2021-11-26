Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $4.10 Million Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,291 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the third quarter valued at $258,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter worth about $435,000. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,576 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 290.7% during the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 2,735 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter valued at about $394,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Shares of TSLA stock traded down $17.02 on Friday, hitting $1,098.98. 211,822 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,910,182. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 361.17, a P/E/G ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $947.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $761.95. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $539.49 and a one year high of $1,243.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, CEO Elon Musk sold 126,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,171.04, for a total value of $148,102,599.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 31,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.72, for a total value of $23,022,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,571,831 shares of company stock worth $2,787,388,274. 25.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TSLA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $764.00 to $888.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Tesla from $900.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Tesla from $940.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Tesla from $660.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $754.40.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.