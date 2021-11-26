Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $4.62 Million Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,855 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $4,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 264.2% in the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Medtronic in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 1,316.7% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MDT traded down $2.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $111.45. 204,991 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,575,207. The stock has a market cap of $149.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $110.06 and a one year high of $135.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.09.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 14.80%. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 50,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total transaction of $6,812,481.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total value of $6,221,027.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $152.00 price objective (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.05.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

