Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $5.80 Million Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 13.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,473 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $5,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,318,000 after purchasing an additional 7,345 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 107.9% during the third quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 7,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 3,952 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 24.2% during the third quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 10,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.6% during the third quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 2,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the third quarter worth about $432,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $5.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $112.26. 201,387 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,011,390. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $84.89 and a one year high of $121.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.05.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

