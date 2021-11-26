Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,207 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

LMT has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $458.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $440.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $394.00 to $376.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $380.40.

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded down $1.78 on Friday, hitting $341.80. 24,293 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,642,491. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $347.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $364.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $94.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.94. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $319.81 and a 52 week high of $396.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.12 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 104.60%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 28.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.99%.

Lockheed Martin announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the aerospace company to repurchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

