Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 21.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,972 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,836 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BND. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 310.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 6,285 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 7,470.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,739,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716,048 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,103,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 87.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 4,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HNP Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.0% during the first quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 67,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,679,000 after purchasing an additional 13,820 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BND traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.26. 87,294 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,674,274. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $84.22 and a 12-month high of $88.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.75.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.134 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

