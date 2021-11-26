Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Purchases 407 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,706 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $5,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. 65.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.82, for a total value of $84,705.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.91, for a total transaction of $16,595,757.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,815,813 shares of company stock valued at $631,347,024. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Facebook stock traded down $7.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $333.28. The company had a trading volume of 371,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,609,982. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.61 and a 1-year high of $384.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $336.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $344.29. The stock has a market cap of $927.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.26.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Facebook from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James cut their price target on Facebook from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 price objective on shares of Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $445.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $398.00.

Facebook Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

