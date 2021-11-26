Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Sells 11,530 Shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,530 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. owned 1.62% of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF worth $5,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apella Capital LLC increased its holdings in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 66,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after buying an additional 17,028 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 334,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,765,000 after purchasing an additional 11,112 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 91,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,041,000 after purchasing an additional 5,628 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 65,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 104,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,626,000 after purchasing an additional 9,099 shares during the last quarter.

Get VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF alerts:

Shares of VSDA stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $46.39. 7,535 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,632. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.04 and a 200 day moving average of $44.80. VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF has a 12 month low of $38.09 and a 12 month high of $46.78.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%.

Further Reading: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA).

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.