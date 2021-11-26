Greatland Gold (LON:GGP) Sets New 12-Month Low at $13.80

Greatland Gold plc (LON:GGP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 13.80 ($0.18) and last traded at GBX 14.07 ($0.18), with a volume of 11930243 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14.60 ($0.19).

Several research firms have issued reports on GGP. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 24 ($0.31) price objective on shares of Greatland Gold in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 25 ($0.33) price objective on shares of Greatland Gold in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 301.77. The company has a market cap of £561.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 16.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 18.18.

Greatland Gold plc engages in the exploration and development of natural resources in the United Kingdom and Australia. It explores for gold, nickel, cobalt, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Paterson project, Panorama project, Ernest Giles project, and Bromus project located in Western Australia.

