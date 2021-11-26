Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Director Jeffrey Osher Sells 670,000 Shares

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Director Jeffrey Osher sold 670,000 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total transaction of $25,607,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE GDOT traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.50. The stock had a trading volume of 208,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,643. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.19 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.33 and a 200-day moving average of $45.88. Green Dot Co. has a 12-month low of $37.90 and a 12-month high of $61.85.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $339.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.27 million. Green Dot had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Green Dot Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Green Dot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Green Dot by 123.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Green Dot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Green Dot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Green Dot by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. 91.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Green Dot in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Green Dot currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology leader and bank holding company, which engages in the provision of modern banking and money movement accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services; Processing and Settlement Services; and Corporate and Other. The Account Services segment consists of revenues and expenses derived from deposit account programs, such as prepaid cards, debit cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and gift cards.

