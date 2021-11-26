Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $38.04

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $38.04 and last traded at $38.20, with a volume of 2438 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.67.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GDOT. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Green Dot in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.24 and a beta of 0.88.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.07. Green Dot had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $339.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Green Dot Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Green Dot news, Director Rajeev V. Date sold 6,276 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total transaction of $279,470.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jess Unruh sold 3,318 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total transaction of $179,337.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,594 shares of company stock valued at $506,143 over the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDOT. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 0.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 301,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,799,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Green Dot by 2,977.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in Green Dot by 41.2% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 17,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 5,049 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in Green Dot by 0.3% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 168,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,720,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Green Dot during the first quarter valued at $60,000. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Green Dot Company Profile (NYSE:GDOT)

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology leader and bank holding company, which engages in the provision of modern banking and money movement accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services; Processing and Settlement Services; and Corporate and Other. The Account Services segment consists of revenues and expenses derived from deposit account programs, such as prepaid cards, debit cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and gift cards.

