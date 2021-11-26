Green Impact Partners (CVE:GIP) Price Target Cut to C$10.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Green Impact Partners (CVE:GIP) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 102.43% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on GIP. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Green Impact Partners from C$11.25 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform spec under weight” rating on shares of Green Impact Partners in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Haywood Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Green Impact Partners from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday.

Shares of Green Impact Partners stock traded down C$0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching C$4.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,348. Green Impact Partners has a 52-week low of C$4.25 and a 52-week high of C$12.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a current ratio of 4.74. The stock has a market capitalization of C$99.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.12.

Green Impact Partners (CVE:GIP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported C($0.20) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$27.07 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Green Impact Partners will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

