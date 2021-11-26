Green Impact Partners (CVE:GIP) PT Lowered to C$9.00

Green Impact Partners (CVE:GIP) had its price objective cut by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$11.25 to C$9.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 82.19% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Haywood Securities decreased their target price on Green Impact Partners from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform spec under weight” rating on shares of Green Impact Partners in a report on Monday, September 20th.

Green Impact Partners stock traded down C$0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting C$4.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,348. The firm has a market capitalization of C$99.94 million and a P/E ratio of -30.12. Green Impact Partners has a 1-year low of C$4.25 and a 1-year high of C$12.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Green Impact Partners (CVE:GIP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported C($0.20) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$27.07 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Green Impact Partners will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

