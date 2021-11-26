GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 398,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,450 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.22% of GreenSky worth $2,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in GreenSky during the 1st quarter worth $1,985,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of GreenSky by 47.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,654 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of GreenSky by 4.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 64,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,979 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of GreenSky by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 195,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 4,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in GreenSky by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.84% of the company’s stock.

Get GreenSky alerts:

In other GreenSky news, Director Gregg Steven Freishtat sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total value of $1,782,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Angela M. Nagy sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total transaction of $89,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 374,406 shares of company stock worth $4,478,033. Insiders own 52.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GreenSky from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stephens raised GreenSky from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on GreenSky from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of GreenSky from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of GSKY opened at $11.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.42. GreenSky, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.02 and a fifty-two week high of $12.63.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $128.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.42 million. GreenSky had a negative return on equity of 31.34% and a net margin of 8.24%. The company’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that GreenSky, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GreenSky Profile

GreenSky, Inc is a technology company. It operates as a lending platform that enables retailers, health-care providers and home contractors to offer loans to their customers. The company was founded by David Zalik in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for GreenSky Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenSky and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.