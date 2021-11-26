GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) Stock Price Down 11.1%

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG)’s share price dropped 11.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.14 and last traded at $7.16. Approximately 4,495 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 164,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.05.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.35. The stock has a market cap of $741.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.71.
About GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG)
GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. is a holding company engages in hospitality business. It specializes in the franchise, management, and operation of hotels in China through the GreenTree Inns brand. The company was founded by Alex S. Xu on October 18, 2017 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.
