GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) Stock Price Down 11.1%

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG)’s share price dropped 11.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.14 and last traded at $7.16. Approximately 4,495 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 164,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.05.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.35. The stock has a market cap of $741.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.71.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BCJ Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 13,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 195.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 101.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 3,288 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 543,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,988,000 after buying an additional 7,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in GreenTree Hospitality Group in the second quarter valued at about $126,000. 9.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG)

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. is a holding company engages in hospitality business. It specializes in the franchise, management, and operation of hotels in China through the GreenTree Inns brand. The company was founded by Alex S. Xu on October 18, 2017 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

