Grin Hits Market Cap of $30.30 Million (GRIN)

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000618 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Grin has traded down 12.2% against the dollar. Grin has a total market capitalization of $30.30 million and $3.60 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54,427.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,112.58 or 0.07556069 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $199.39 or 0.00366340 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $567.28 or 0.01042273 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.27 or 0.00086854 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00012597 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $230.71 or 0.00423880 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $261.80 or 0.00481014 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00006020 BTC.

About Grin

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 90,037,680 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here . Grin’s official website is grin-tech.org . Grin’s official message board is www.grin-forum.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Grin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

