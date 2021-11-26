Grow Solutions (OTCMKTS:GRSO) versus Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) Critical Analysis

Grow Solutions (OTCMKTS:GRSO) and Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Grow Solutions alerts:

82.9% of Montrose Environmental Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.9% of Montrose Environmental Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Grow Solutions and Montrose Environmental Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grow Solutions N/A N/A N/A Montrose Environmental Group -4.51% 7.31% 1.56%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Grow Solutions and Montrose Environmental Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grow Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Montrose Environmental Group 0 4 4 0 2.50

Montrose Environmental Group has a consensus price target of $43.66, indicating a potential downside of 41.91%. Given Montrose Environmental Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Montrose Environmental Group is more favorable than Grow Solutions.

Risk & Volatility

Grow Solutions has a beta of 1.55, meaning that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Montrose Environmental Group has a beta of 0.2, meaning that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Grow Solutions and Montrose Environmental Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grow Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Montrose Environmental Group $328.24 million 6.75 -$57.95 million ($1.53) -49.12

Grow Solutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Montrose Environmental Group.

Summary

Montrose Environmental Group beats Grow Solutions on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Grow Solutions Company Profile

Grow Solutions Holdings, Inc. engages in the business of growing, processing and dispensing legal cannabis and legal cannabis infused products. The company was founded on May 1, 1981 and is headquartered in Jackson, WY.

Montrose Environmental Group Company Profile

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects. Its technical advisory and consulting services include regulatory compliance support and planning, environmental, and ecosystem and toxicological assessments and support during responses to environmental disruptions. The Measurement and Analysis segment tests and analyzes air, water, and soil to determine concentrations of contaminants, as well as the toxicological impact of contaminants on flora, fauna, and human health. Its services include source and ambient air testing and monitoring, leak detection, and advanced analytical laboratory services, such as air, storm water, wastewater, and drinking water analysis. The Remediation and Reuse segment provides engineering, design, implementation, and operations and maintenance services primarily to treat contaminated water, remove contaminants from soil, or create biogas from waste. It serves oil and gas, utilities, construction, midstream energy, commodities, petrochemical, and tobacco industries, as well as local, state, provincial, and federal government entities. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Grow Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grow Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.