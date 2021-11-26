Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.67.

Several analysts have issued reports on OMAB shares. TheStreet raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMAB. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 162.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 10.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the second quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the third quarter worth approximately $230,000. 17.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ OMAB opened at $49.70 on Friday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a one year low of $45.08 and a one year high of $60.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.43.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.19. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The firm had revenue of $118.75 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in operating and managing airports. It operates through the following segments: Metropolitan, Tourist, Regional, Border, Hotel, Industrial Park, and Other. The Metropolitan segment handles operations of the Monterrey airport.

Read More: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.