Grupo Financiero Banorte (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $32.43

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOY)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.43 and traded as low as $31.33. Grupo Financiero Banorte shares last traded at $31.73, with a volume of 13,558 shares traded.

Separately, Grupo Santander upgraded Grupo Financiero Banorte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.43 and a 200-day moving average of $32.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Holding, Banorte, Savings and Forecast, Landlord and Factor, Storage, and Brokerage house Banorte. The company was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

