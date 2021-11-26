Guider Price Up 4.3% Over Last 7 Days (GDR)

Guider (CURRENCY:GDR) traded 17.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. One Guider coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Guider has a market capitalization of $9,817.28 and $33.00 worth of Guider was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Guider has traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001284 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003071 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.21 or 0.00044647 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00008706 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.59 or 0.00231595 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Guider Profile

Guider (CRYPTO:GDR) is a coin. It was first traded on May 6th, 2019. Guider’s total supply is 259,564,000 coins and its circulating supply is 249,181,440 coins. The official website for Guider is bit.ly/2Na3S1d . Guider’s official Twitter account is @guider_official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Guider.travel is a high-tech P2P portal for online guides and tours booking. GDR is an ERC20 token that powers the Guider.Travel ecosystem. The portal mechanism has been designed so that the portal commission rate is appointed in tokens with a significant discount, including a number of unique services available for token holders only. “

Guider Coin Trading

