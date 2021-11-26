Guider Trading Up 4.3% Over Last 7 Days (GDR)

Guider (CURRENCY:GDR) traded 17.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. One Guider coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Guider has traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Guider has a total market cap of $9,817.28 and $33.00 worth of Guider was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001284 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003071 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.21 or 0.00044647 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00008706 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.59 or 0.00231595 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Guider Profile

Guider (CRYPTO:GDR) is a coin. It launched on May 6th, 2019. Guider’s total supply is 259,564,000 coins and its circulating supply is 249,181,440 coins. Guider’s official Twitter account is @guider_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Guider is bit.ly/2Na3S1d

According to CryptoCompare, “Guider.travel is a high-tech P2P portal for online guides and tours booking. GDR is an ERC20 token that powers the Guider.Travel ecosystem. The portal mechanism has been designed so that the portal commission rate is appointed in tokens with a significant discount, including a number of unique services available for token holders only. “

Guider Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guider directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Guider should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Guider using one of the exchanges listed above.

