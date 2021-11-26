Gulden (NLG) Price Down 16.7% Over Last Week

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 26th. In the last week, Gulden has traded down 16.7% against the U.S. dollar. Gulden has a total market cap of $8.99 million and approximately $71,446.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gulden coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0162 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.85 or 0.00358526 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00005764 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001375 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001037 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002236 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000086 BTC.

About Gulden

Gulden (CRYPTO:NLG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 556,025,818 coins. The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gulden’s official website is gulden.com . Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

Buying and Selling Gulden

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gulden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

