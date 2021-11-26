GYEN Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $5.26 Million (GYEN)

GYEN (CURRENCY:GYEN) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. One GYEN coin can currently be bought for about $0.0088 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, GYEN has traded down 19.7% against the U.S. dollar. GYEN has a total market capitalization of $23.96 million and approximately $5.26 million worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001843 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $35.28 or 0.00064947 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.17 or 0.00073951 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.72 or 0.00098899 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,032.70 or 0.07424513 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,216.91 or 0.99817568 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

GYEN Profile

GYEN’s total supply is 2,733,961,999 coins. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

Buying and Selling GYEN

