H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $3.43

Shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.43 and last traded at $3.43, with a volume of 72679 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.65.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HNNMY. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.50.

Get H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.40 and a beta of 1.28.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.72 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HNNMY)

Hennes & Mauritz AB engages in the sale of clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, and home textiles. The company offers accessories, underwear, cosmetics, sportswear, and other apparels for men, women, and kids. Its geographical segments include Asia & Oceania, Europe & Africa, and North & South America.

Featured Article: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.