Hacken Token (HAI) Tops 1-Day Volume of $4.06 Million

Hacken Token (CURRENCY:HAI) traded down 14.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 26th. Hacken Token has a market cap of $66.83 million and approximately $4.06 million worth of Hacken Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Hacken Token has traded down 26.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Hacken Token coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000269 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001844 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.99 or 0.00064418 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.13 or 0.00073888 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.38 or 0.00098281 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,065.71 or 0.07485991 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54,333.31 or 1.00041131 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Hacken Token

Hacken Token’s launch date was April 29th, 2020. Hacken Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 457,434,707 coins. Hacken Token’s official Twitter account is @hackenclub . Hacken Token’s official message board is medium.com/@hackenclub . Hacken Token’s official website is hacken.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Hacken was founded in 2017 in Kyiv, Ukraine by security specialists and hackers to deliver cybersecurity solutions to companies and individuals. Now Hacken is a cybersecurity consulting company with an essential focus on blockchain security. Hacken Cybersecurity Services is a part of Hacken Group, including CER.live, HackenAI, and HackenProof. Hacken’s HAI Token is a native utility token that powers virtually all of the activities within the Hacken Ecosystem. The Hacken Token can be used for discounted HackenAI subscription fees, acquisition of Hacken Club membership, and even purchasing corporate and crypto exchanges cybersecurity services within the Hacken Ecosystem. The original HKN ERC-20 token has now been converted into HAI and is no longer tradable on cryptocurrency exchanges. To swap ERC20 HKN into HAI, please follow the instructions here. “

Buying and Selling Hacken Token

