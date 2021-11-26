Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) Shares Purchased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) by 569.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 528,153 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 449,313 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.56% of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment worth $2,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 163.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 347.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 10,427 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment alerts:

HOFV stock opened at $2.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.49 and a 200-day moving average of $3.12. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment has a 12-month low of $1.17 and a 12-month high of $7.64.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 1,822.32% and a negative return on equity of 44.42%. The company had revenue of $3.48 million for the quarter.

In related news, CEO Michael Anthony Crawford acquired 20,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.81 per share, for a total transaction of $56,481.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,130,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,986,623.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Profile

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company, a resort and entertainment company, doing business as the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It owns the premier sports, entertainment, and media enterprise surrounding the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Canton, Ohio.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV).

Receive News & Ratings for Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.