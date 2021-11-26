Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Shares Sold by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. lowered its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 298,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,238 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.21% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $12,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HALO. FMR LLC lifted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,685,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,238,000 after acquiring an additional 127,379 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after buying an additional 15,320 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 109.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 326,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,605,000 after buying an additional 170,319 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 335.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 73,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after buying an additional 56,897 shares during the period. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 29,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total value of $1,175,938.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total value of $2,004,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 211,450 shares of company stock valued at $8,582,599 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HALO shares. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Halozyme Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

NASDAQ:HALO opened at $35.27 on Friday. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.25 and a 12 month high of $56.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.98. The company has a current ratio of 8.99, a quick ratio of 8.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.28.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $1.06. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 187.85% and a net margin of 88.36%. The company had revenue of $115.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

