Hamlin Capital Management LLC Has $80.94 Million Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Hamlin Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 501,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,413 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 3.2% of Hamlin Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Hamlin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $80,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, October 7th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.78.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $160.24 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $142.86 and a 12 month high of $179.92. The firm has a market cap of $421.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $162.54 and its 200-day moving average is $167.30.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. The company had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.38%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

