Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Shares Sold by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lessened its position in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 339,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,780 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Hancock Whitney worth $15,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 202.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the second quarter valued at about $92,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 1,263.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the second quarter valued at about $111,000. Institutional investors own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on HWC. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.20.

Shares of HWC opened at $52.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.90. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 12-month low of $28.00 and a 12-month high of $53.61.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $330.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.77 million. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 31.60% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.31%.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

