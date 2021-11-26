Hang Lung Properties (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $9.90

Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.90 and last traded at $10.21, with a volume of 27489 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.58.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. CLSA raised Hang Lung Properties from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hang Lung Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.13.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.4896 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th.

Hang Lung Properties Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HLPPY)

Hang Lung Properties Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property investment, development, and management activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Leasing and Property Sales segments. The company is involved in the property leasing business; and development and sale of properties.

