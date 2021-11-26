Hang Lung Properties (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $11.39

Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.39 and traded as low as $10.42. Hang Lung Properties shares last traded at $10.58, with a volume of 30,696 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hang Lung Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. CLSA raised Hang Lung Properties from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.4896 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th.

About Hang Lung Properties (OTCMKTS:HLPPY)

Hang Lung Properties Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property investment, development, and management activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Leasing and Property Sales segments. The company is involved in the property leasing business; and development and sale of properties.

