Hang Seng Bank (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $18.21

Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.21 and traded as high as $18.57. Hang Seng Bank shares last traded at $18.57, with a volume of 403 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HSNGY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Hang Seng Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hang Seng Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 20th were issued a dividend of $0.7846 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 19th. This is an increase from Hang Seng Bank’s previous dividend of $0.76. This represents a dividend yield of 4.22%.

About Hang Seng Bank (OTCMKTS:HSNGY)

Hang Seng Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services to individual, corporate, commercial, small and medium-sized enterprise, and institutional customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other.

