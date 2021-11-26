Harvest Finance Price Tops $122.00 on Top Exchanges (FARM)

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 26th. During the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Harvest Finance has a total market cap of $79.06 million and $15.39 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Harvest Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $122.00 or 0.00224300 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Harvest Finance Coin Profile

FARM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 670,731 coins and its circulating supply is 648,001 coins. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here . Harvest Finance’s official message board is medium.com/harvest-finance . Harvest Finance’s official website is harvest.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

Harvest Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harvest Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Harvest Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

