Hatton Consulting Inc. Buys 1,346 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Hatton Consulting Inc. grew its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,850 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 0.8% of Hatton Consulting Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Hatton Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,238,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Apple by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 256,038 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $31,275,000 after buying an additional 39,803 shares during the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in Apple during the 1st quarter worth $3,060,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Apple by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,654 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,434,000 after buying an additional 2,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC grew its stake in Apple by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 43,816 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,352,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $161.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $148.39 and a 200 day moving average of $142.80. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.17 and a fifty-two week high of $165.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.21.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.66%.

AAPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Apple from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on Apple from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group set a $175.00 price target on Apple in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Apple from $168.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.56.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $12,416,538.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 473,347 shares of company stock worth $67,822,283. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

