Haywood Securities Cuts Green Impact Partners (CVE:GIP) Price Target to C$11.00

Green Impact Partners (CVE:GIP) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Haywood Securities from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Haywood Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 122.67% from the company’s current price.

Separately, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform spec under weight” rating on shares of Green Impact Partners in a report on Monday, September 20th.

CVE:GIP traded down C$0.01 on Friday, hitting C$4.94. 40,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,348. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 4.59. Green Impact Partners has a 52 week low of C$4.25 and a 52 week high of C$12.48. The stock has a market capitalization of C$99.94 million and a PE ratio of -30.12.

Green Impact Partners (CVE:GIP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported C($0.20) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$27.07 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Green Impact Partners will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

