Head to Head Analysis: Codorus Valley Bancorp (CVLY) versus Its Peers

Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ: CVLY) is one of 118 public companies in the “Federal savings institutions” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Codorus Valley Bancorp to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Get Codorus Valley Bancorp alerts:

Codorus Valley Bancorp has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Codorus Valley Bancorp’s rivals have a beta of 0.61, suggesting that their average stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

52.1% of Codorus Valley Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.8% of shares of all “Federal savings institutions” companies are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of Codorus Valley Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.0% of shares of all “Federal savings institutions” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Codorus Valley Bancorp and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Codorus Valley Bancorp $91.61 million $8.44 million 13.03 Codorus Valley Bancorp Competitors $833.66 million $84.32 million 14.71

Codorus Valley Bancorp’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Codorus Valley Bancorp. Codorus Valley Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Codorus Valley Bancorp and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Codorus Valley Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Codorus Valley Bancorp Competitors 395 1666 1404 87 2.33

As a group, “Federal savings institutions” companies have a potential upside of 5.83%. Given Codorus Valley Bancorp’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Codorus Valley Bancorp has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Codorus Valley Bancorp and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Codorus Valley Bancorp 18.78% 8.42% 0.74% Codorus Valley Bancorp Competitors 19.72% 8.46% 0.96%

Dividends

Codorus Valley Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Codorus Valley Bancorp pays out 35.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Federal savings institutions” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.7% and pay out 25.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Codorus Valley Bancorp has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Summary

Codorus Valley Bancorp rivals beat Codorus Valley Bancorp on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Company Profile

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company for Peoples Bank, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It offers personal banking, mortgage banking, wealth management and real estate services. The company was founded on October 7, 1986 and is headquartered in York, PA.

Receive News & Ratings for Codorus Valley Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codorus Valley Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.