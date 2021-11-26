Head to Head Contrast: First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) & Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH)

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) and Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.8% of First BanCorp. shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.0% of Commerce Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of First BanCorp. shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of Commerce Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares First BanCorp. and Commerce Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First BanCorp. $804.21 million 3.75 $102.27 million $1.20 12.22 Commerce Bancshares $1.38 billion 6.24 $354.06 million $4.65 15.93

Commerce Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than First BanCorp.. First BanCorp. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Commerce Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares First BanCorp. and Commerce Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First BanCorp. 27.97% 12.89% 1.40% Commerce Bancshares 38.97% 15.93% 1.62%

Volatility and Risk

First BanCorp. has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Commerce Bancshares has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for First BanCorp. and Commerce Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First BanCorp. 0 0 1 0 3.00 Commerce Bancshares 3 1 0 0 1.25

First BanCorp. presently has a consensus target price of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 9.14%. Commerce Bancshares has a consensus target price of $67.75, suggesting a potential downside of 8.52%. Given First BanCorp.’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe First BanCorp. is more favorable than Commerce Bancshares.

Dividends

First BanCorp. pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Commerce Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $1.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. First BanCorp. pays out 23.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Commerce Bancshares pays out 22.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First BanCorp. has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. First BanCorp. is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Commerce Bancshares beats First BanCorp. on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

First BanCorp. Company Profile

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations. The Commercial and Corporate Banking segment consists of the company’s lending and other services for large customers represented by specialized and middle-market clients and the public sector. The Consumer (Retail) Banking segment includes consumer lending and deposit-taking activities conducted mainly through FirstBank’s branch network in Puerto Rico. The Mortgage Banking segment focuses on the origination, sale, and servicing of a variety of residential mortgage loan products and related hedging activities. The Treasury and Investments segment deals with treasury and investment management functions. The United States Operations segment represents all banking activities conducted by FirstBank on the United States mainland. The Virgin Islands Operations segment includes all banking activities conducted by FirstBank in

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth. The Consumer segment includes the retail branch network, consumer installment lending, personal mortgage banking, and debit & credit bank card activities. The Commercial segment provides corporate lending, including the small business banking product line within the branch network, leasing, international services, and business, government deposit, and related commercial cash management services, as well as merchant and commercial bank card products. The Wealth segment provides traditional trust and estate tax planning, advisory and discretionary investment management and brokerage services. The company was founded on August 4, 1966 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

