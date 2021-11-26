Head-To-Head Review: ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) vs. ADM Tronics Unlimited (OTCMKTS:ADMT)

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) and ADM Tronics Unlimited (OTCMKTS:ADMT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

ENDRA Life Sciences has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ADM Tronics Unlimited has a beta of -0.03, meaning that its share price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares ENDRA Life Sciences and ADM Tronics Unlimited’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ENDRA Life Sciences N/A -101.75% -87.74% ADM Tronics Unlimited -12.58% -13.84% -7.90%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ENDRA Life Sciences and ADM Tronics Unlimited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ENDRA Life Sciences $10,000.00 4,056.37 -$11.73 million ($0.39) -2.47 ADM Tronics Unlimited $3.09 million 2.30 -$600,000.00 ($0.01) -10.50

ADM Tronics Unlimited has higher revenue and earnings than ENDRA Life Sciences. ADM Tronics Unlimited is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ENDRA Life Sciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.5% of ENDRA Life Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.3% of ENDRA Life Sciences shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 73.0% of ADM Tronics Unlimited shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for ENDRA Life Sciences and ADM Tronics Unlimited, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ENDRA Life Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A ADM Tronics Unlimited 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

ADM Tronics Unlimited beats ENDRA Life Sciences on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ENDRA Life Sciences

ENDRA Life Sciences, Inc. develops medical imaging technology. It operates Thermo-Acoustic Enhanced UltraSound platform to enable clinicians to visualize human tissue composition, function and temperature. The company was founded on July 18, 2007 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, MI.

About ADM Tronics Unlimited

ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc. operates as a technology-based developer and manufacturer, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of environmentally safe chemical products for industrial use; non-toxic composite fabricating resin; non-invasive, electronic therapy technology, electronic development and production and topical, dermatological products. It operates through the following business segments: Chemical, Electronic, and Engineering. The Chemical segment offers water-based chemical products used for the food packaging and converting industries, and antistatic conductive paints, coatings and other products. The Electronics segment includes its Sonotron and Action subsidiaries. The Engineering segment provides certain engineering services, including research, development, quality control and quality assurance services, along with regulatory compliance services. The company was founded by Alfonso DiMino on November 24, 1969 and is headquartered in Northvale, NJ.

