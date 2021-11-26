Head-To-Head Review: Innergex Renewable Energy (INGXF) versus Its Peers

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS: INGXF) is one of 29 public companies in the “Electric & other services combined” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Innergex Renewable Energy to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Innergex Renewable Energy and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Innergex Renewable Energy $457.77 million -$24.36 million -18.34 Innergex Renewable Energy Competitors $8.62 billion $480.04 million 4.57

Innergex Renewable Energy’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Innergex Renewable Energy. Innergex Renewable Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Innergex Renewable Energy and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innergex Renewable Energy -24.74% 2.11% 0.24% Innergex Renewable Energy Competitors 1.95% 9.55% 2.37%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Innergex Renewable Energy and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Innergex Renewable Energy 0 4 6 0 2.60 Innergex Renewable Energy Competitors 499 2250 1712 11 2.28

Innergex Renewable Energy currently has a consensus price target of $25.80, indicating a potential upside of 71.54%. As a group, “Electric & other services combined” companies have a potential upside of 9.45%. Given Innergex Renewable Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Innergex Renewable Energy is more favorable than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

72.0% of shares of all “Electric & other services combined” companies are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of shares of all “Electric & other services combined” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Innergex Renewable Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.57 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Innergex Renewable Energy pays out -69.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Electric & other services combined” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.5% and pay out 80.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Innergex Renewable Energy is clearly a better dividend stock than its rivals, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Risk & Volatility

Innergex Renewable Energy has a beta of 0.35, indicating that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Innergex Renewable Energy’s rivals have a beta of 0.36, indicating that their average stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Innergex Renewable Energy rivals beat Innergex Renewable Energy on 10 of the 15 factors compared.

About Innergex Renewable Energy

Innergex Renewable Energy, Inc. engages in the development, acquisition, and operations of run-of-river hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, solar photovoltaic farms, and geothermal power generation plants. It operates through the following segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation. The Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation segments sells electricity products to publicly owned utilities and other creditworthy counterparties. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Longueuil, Canada.

