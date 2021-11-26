Head-To-Head Survey: Macerich (NYSE:MAC) & ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR)

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) and ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Macerich and ACRES Commercial Realty’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Macerich $786.03 million 5.33 -$230.20 million ($1.14) -17.26 ACRES Commercial Realty $50.31 million 2.69 -$197.71 million $2.99 4.80

ACRES Commercial Realty has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Macerich. Macerich is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ACRES Commercial Realty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Macerich and ACRES Commercial Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Macerich -19.58% -5.39% -1.77% ACRES Commercial Realty 104.89% 1.45% 0.32%

Volatility and Risk

Macerich has a beta of 1.96, indicating that its share price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ACRES Commercial Realty has a beta of 1.87, indicating that its share price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

72.9% of Macerich shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.4% of ACRES Commercial Realty shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Macerich shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of ACRES Commercial Realty shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Macerich and ACRES Commercial Realty, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Macerich 5 5 2 0 1.75 ACRES Commercial Realty 0 0 2 0 3.00

Macerich currently has a consensus target price of $18.42, indicating a potential downside of 6.42%. ACRES Commercial Realty has a consensus target price of $19.50, indicating a potential upside of 35.89%. Given ACRES Commercial Realty’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ACRES Commercial Realty is more favorable than Macerich.

Summary

ACRES Commercial Realty beats Macerich on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Macerich Company Profile

Macerich Co. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies. The company was founded by Mace Siegel, Dana K. Anderson, Arthur M. Coppola and Edward C. Coppola in 1964 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

ACRES Commercial Realty Company Profile

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the origination, holding, and management of commercial mortgage loans, and commercial real estate related debt investments. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

