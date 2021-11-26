Head to Head Survey: PreveCeutical Medical (OTCMKTS:PRVCF) & Nihon Kohden (OTCMKTS:NHNKY)

PreveCeutical Medical (OTCMKTS:PRVCF) and Nihon Kohden (OTCMKTS:NHNKY) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for PreveCeutical Medical and Nihon Kohden, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PreveCeutical Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A Nihon Kohden 0 2 1 0 2.33

Volatility and Risk

PreveCeutical Medical has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nihon Kohden has a beta of -0.56, indicating that its stock price is 156% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Nihon Kohden shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PreveCeutical Medical and Nihon Kohden’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PreveCeutical Medical N/A N/A -$2.84 million N/A N/A Nihon Kohden $1.88 billion 1.43 $171.48 million $1.19 12.71

Nihon Kohden has higher revenue and earnings than PreveCeutical Medical.

Profitability

This table compares PreveCeutical Medical and Nihon Kohden’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PreveCeutical Medical N/A N/A -1,163.22% Nihon Kohden 10.41% 17.24% 12.90%

Summary

Nihon Kohden beats PreveCeutical Medical on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PreveCeutical Medical

PreveCeutical Medical, Inc. engages in licensing, branding, and marketing of nutraceutical and wellness products. The company was founded by Stephen Van Deventer, Kimberly Van Deventer, Greg Reid, Shabira Rajan, Mak Jawadekar, Harry Parekh, Nicole Goncalves-Krysinski, Lish Rebman, and Sydney Cole on December 15, 2014 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Nihon Kohden

Nihon Kohden Corp. engages in the medical electronic equipment business. Its products include electrocardiograph, electroencephalograph, evoked potential/EMG, sleep diagnostic, patient monitoring, hematology, hemostasis, ventilation products, and others. The company was founded by Yoshio Ogino on August 7, 1951 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

