Head to Head Survey: Westaim (OTCMKTS:WEDXF) and Assure (OTCMKTS:ARHH)

Westaim (OTCMKTS:WEDXF) and Assure (OTCMKTS:ARHH) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Westaim and Assure’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Westaim $24.85 million 11.75 -$34.40 million $0.04 51.01 Assure $3.52 million 109.28 -$15.04 million ($0.41) -15.85

Assure has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Westaim. Assure is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Westaim, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Westaim and Assure, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Westaim 0 0 1 0 3.00 Assure 0 0 0 0 N/A

Westaim presently has a consensus target price of $4.15, indicating a potential upside of 103.43%. Given Westaim’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Westaim is more favorable than Assure.

Profitability

This table compares Westaim and Assure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westaim 265.70% 7.91% 6.77% Assure -19.19% -19.65% -11.23%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Westaim shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Assure shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of Westaim shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Westaim has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Assure has a beta of 2.6, suggesting that its share price is 160% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Westaim beats Assure on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Westaim Company Profile

The Westaim Corp. engages in the provision of long-term capital to businesses operating primarily within the global financial services industry. The firm invests, directly and indirectly, through acquisitions, joint ventures, and other arrangements. Its investments include Skyward Specialty and Arena. The Skyward Specialty segment is a U.S. based property & casualty diversified specialty insurance company group providing coverage primarily in the United States but also globally for certain risks. The Arena segment consists of two separate businesses, namely Arena Investors and Arena FINCOs. The Arena Investors including AI, an investment manager making fundamentals-based, asset-oriented credit investments on behalf of third-party investors; The Arena FINCOs, include specialty finance companies that primarily purchase fundamentals-based, asset oriented credit investments for their own account. The company was founded on May 7, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Assure Company Profile

Assure Holdings Corp. is a Colorado-based company. It works with neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to provide a turnkey suite of services that support intraoperative neuromonitoring activities during invasive surgeries. It focuses primarily on supporting spinal and vascular surgeries, plans are in place to support other classes of medicine that rely on the standard of care that intraoperative neuromonitoring provides. The company was founded by Preston Thomas Parsons on May 24, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

