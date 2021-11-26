Headlam Group (LON:HEAD) Earns Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Headlam Group (LON:HEAD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 670 ($8.75) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 48.85% from the company’s current price.

Shares of LON HEAD opened at GBX 450.13 ($5.88) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £383.88 million and a PE ratio of 20.27. Headlam Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 336 ($4.39) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 538 ($7.03). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.88, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 478.02 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 482.61.

In other news, insider Stephen Bird purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 463 ($6.05) per share, with a total value of £23,150 ($30,245.62). Also, insider Simon King acquired 9,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 504 ($6.58) per share, for a total transaction of £49,785.12 ($65,044.58). Insiders have purchased 20,272 shares of company stock valued at $9,780,146 in the last three months.

Headlam Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, sells, markets, supplies, and distributes floorcovering and other ancillary products in the United Kingdom and Continental Europe. It offers its products to residential and commercial sector, such as independent retailers and flooring contractors, as well as other groups, including larger retailers, housebuilders, specifiers, and local authorities.

