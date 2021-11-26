Headlam Group’s (HEAD) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Headlam Group (LON:HEAD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a report released on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 670 ($8.75) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 48.85% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 670 ($8.75) price objective on shares of Headlam Group in a research note on Thursday.

HEAD opened at GBX 450.13 ($5.88) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £383.88 million and a PE ratio of 20.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.88. Headlam Group has a 52 week low of GBX 336 ($4.39) and a 52 week high of GBX 538 ($7.03). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 478.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 482.61.

In related news, insider Stephen Bird purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 463 ($6.05) per share, for a total transaction of £23,150 ($30,245.62). Also, insider Simon King purchased 5,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 461 ($6.02) per share, for a total transaction of £24,866.34 ($32,488.03). In the last three months, insiders have bought 20,272 shares of company stock valued at $9,780,146.

Headlam Group Company Profile

Headlam Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, sells, markets, supplies, and distributes floorcovering and other ancillary products in the United Kingdom and Continental Europe. It offers its products to residential and commercial sector, such as independent retailers and flooring contractors, as well as other groups, including larger retailers, housebuilders, specifiers, and local authorities.

